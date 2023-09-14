Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is out. Two players at opposite ends of their careers will fill in

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without injured wide receiver Diontae Johnson when they host Cleveland in Week 2. Johnson is dealing with a hamstring injury and is out indefinitely. The Steelers will turn to second-year wide receiver Calvin Austin and 10-year vet Allen Robinson to help carry some of the load with Johnson sidelined. Austin caught six passes for 37 yards in a Week 1 loss to San Francisco. Robinson hauled in five passes for 64 yards, his most productive game in two years.

