Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is hopeful his injured right hamstring will be good to go vs. Rams

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is nearing his return after missing four games with a right hamstring injury. Johnson has returned to practice and is hopeful he will be available when the Steelers visit the Los Angeles Rams. Pittsburgh’s offense has sputtered with Johnson out of the lineup. The Steelers are near the bottom of the league in nearly every major offensive category. Johnson believes he can help quarterback Kenny Pickett get off to a better start. Pittsburgh has struggled to score early in games. The Steelers have just one offensive touchdown in the first quarter this season.

