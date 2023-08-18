Steelers WR Calvin Austin is making up for lost time after missing his rookie season to injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin is making up for lost time. Austin missed his entire rookie season last fall due to a left foot injury that required surgery. Austin says he’s healthy now, and he’s certainly looked it during training camp. Austin showed off his speed on a 67-yard touchdown pass in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old says he feels like he can put the injury behind him and focus on the future.

