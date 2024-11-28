Steelers will try to stay on top of the AFC North when they face the Bengals in Cincy

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers let their most recent game slip away as the Browns outlasted them on a snowy night in Cleveland. The AFC North-leading Steelers have a chance to get back on track when they face the Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals, on the other hand, are 4-7 and a loss to Pittsburgh will all but end their chances of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

