Steelers will try to bounce back from loss to Browns when they take on the Bengals in Cincy

The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to rebound from their snowy loss in Cleveland when they play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Bengals have been unable to win games against the league’s better teams. They’ll have their work cut out for them against the AFC North-leading Steelers. Cincinnati is 1-4 at home and has lost six of their seven games by one score.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.