Steelers visit Washington looking to extend their best start since 2020
T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers play their first game after their bye week when they visit Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. The Steelers are 6-2 and Commanders 7-2 after each beating the New York Giants. Pittsburgh is off to its best start since winning its first 11 in 2020. That undefeated season ended with a home loss to Washington.
