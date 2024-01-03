Steelers veteran safety Patrick Peterson has found a willing student in rookie Joey Porter Jr.

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) celebrates his interception in the end zone with teammates Levi Wallace (29) and Keeanu Benton (95) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers defensive back Patrick Peterson has become a valuable mentor to rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Peterson is a 13-year pro who says he sees a lot of himself in Porter, a first-round pick by Pittsburgh last spring. Peterson has tried to show Porter the ropes this season and their relationship is one of the reasons the Steelers enter Week 18 with a chance to still make the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.