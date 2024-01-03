Steelers veteran safety Patrick Peterson has found a willing student in rookie Joey Porter Jr.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers defensive back Patrick Peterson has become a valuable mentor to rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Peterson is a 13-year pro who says he sees a lot of himself in Porter, a first-round pick by Pittsburgh last spring. Peterson has tried to show Porter the ropes this season and their relationship is one of the reasons the Steelers enter Week 18 with a chance to still make the playoffs.

