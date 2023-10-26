Steelers veteran DT Cam Heyward returns to practice after groin surgery, return to play uncertain

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is introduced before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Heyward returned to practice on Thursday, Oct. 26, for the first time since tearing a groin muscle in the season opener against San Francisco.(AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward has returned to practice for the first time since injuring his groin in the season opener. Heyward hasn’t played since tearing an adductor muscle in his groin during a 30-7 loss to San Francisco on Sept. 10. Heyward says he still has a few more boxes to check before he will be cleared to play. The Steelers have held their own without the six-time Pro Bowler. Pittsburgh is 4-2 heading into a visit by AFC South-leading Jacksonville.

