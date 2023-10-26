Steelers veteran DT Cam Heyward returns to practice after groin surgery, return to play uncertain

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward has returned to practice for the first time since injuring his groin in the season opener. Heyward hasn’t played since tearing an adductor muscle in his groin during a 30-7 loss to San Francisco on Sept. 10. Heyward says he still has a few more boxes to check before he will be cleared to play. The Steelers have held their own without the six-time Pro Bowler. Pittsburgh is 4-2 heading into a visit by AFC South-leading Jacksonville.

