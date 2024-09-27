Steelers vet Cordarrelle Patterson hasn’t let pride get in the way during a record-setting career

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The NFL’s oldest active running back is proving there’s still plenty of life left in his 33-year-old legs. Pittsburgh’s Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 33 yards during a game-clinching drive against Los Angeles last week that helped the Steelers move to 3-0. Patterson figures to see considerable playing time in Week 4 against Indianapolis with backup Jaylen Warren sidelined by injuries. Patterson attributes his longevity to his ability to put his pride aside. He says he’s willing to do whatever is asked, even if that means serving as a gunner on special teams. Patterson is a four-time Pro Bowler whose nine kickoff return touchdowns are an NFL record.

