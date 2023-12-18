Steelers turning to Mason Rudolph at QB in hopes of giving sputtering offense a needed spark

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning to Mason Rudolph at quarterback in hopes of salvaging their season. Coach Mike Tomlin says Rudolph will start against Cincinnati if Kenny Pickett’s surgically repaired right ankle isn’t healthy in time. Rudolph replaces Mitch Trubisky, who struggled in losses to New England and Indianapolis while filling in for Pickett. The Steelers have dropped four of five to fall to 7-7. The offense has been a major issue all season. Pittsburgh is 28th in the league in scoring and hasn’t topped more than 18 points in a game since putting up 26 in a win over Green Bay on Nov. 12.

