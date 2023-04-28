Steelers trade up, draft Georgia tackle Broderick Jones

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers provided quarterback Kenny Pickett with some needed protection, trading up to acquire offensive tackle Broderick Jones of Georgia with the 14th pick in the NFL draft. The Steelers sent the 17th pick and a fourth-round selection in this year’s draft to New England to move up and acquire the 6-foot-4, 311-pound Jones. Jones will likely have a chance to start immediately at left tackle, where Dan Moore Jr. had started each of the last two seasons. Moore took a step backward in 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.