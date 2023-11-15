Steelers TE Freiermuth hopes hamstring issues are behind him as Pittsburgh gears up for stretch run

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful tight end Pat Freiermuth can return in time for a showdown with Cleveland. Freiermuth hasn’t played since injuring his right hamstring in a loss to Houston on Oct. 1. He was on track to return in late October before aggravating the injury before a visit to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 22. Freiermuth says he’s been pleased by the team’s progress in his absence, but is eager to help out an offense that ranks 29th in the league in passing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.