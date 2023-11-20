Steelers struggle again on offense, inconsistency magnified in 13-10 loss to rival Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time this season, the Steelers couldn’t win a close one. Pittsburgh fell 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns, who rallied behind rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and won on a field goal with 2 seconds left. The Steelers were 9-0 over the past two seasons in one-score games and were 6-0 in those in 2023. Quarterback Kenny Pickett had a rough game with just 106 yards passing, and the Steelers inexplicably didn’t give the ball enough to running back Jaylen Warren, who had 129 yards on just nine carries. Warren ripped off a 74-yard TD run in the third quarter.

