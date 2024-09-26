Steelers stingy defense poses a new challenge for QB Anthony Richardson and Colts in Week 4

It’s starting to feel like old times for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have the NFL’s top-ranked defense, the NFL’s stingiest scoring defense and are one of five remaining unbeaten teams. On Sunday, they’ll put all of it on the line against an old rival, the Indianapolis Colts. Indy earned its first victory of the season last week behind a second straight 100-yard game from Jonathan Taylor. But this week, Taylor and second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson will face a different kind of challenge.

