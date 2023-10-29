Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick leaves game against Jags with hamstring injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is out after leaving Pittsburgh’s game against Jacksonville with a hamstring injury. The three-time All-Pro was in coverage on Jacksonville’s second possession when he slipped on the soggy Acrisure Stadium turf. Fitzpatrick laid down for a few moments before making his way off the field under his own power. He bypassed the blue medical tent on the sideline and went to the locker room to be evaluated. The team initially said Fitzpatrick was doubtful to return before ruling him out a few minutes later. Fitzpatrick was replaced by Damontae Kazee.

