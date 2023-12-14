Steelers star LB T.J. Watt exits concussion protocol, clearing the way for him to play vs. Colts

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been cleared from the concussion protocol by an independent neurologist. The decision means Watt should be available when Pittsburgh visits Indianapolis. Watt entered the protocol when he reported concussion-like symptoms less than 24 hours after a loss to New England. Watt took a knee to the facemask from Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott on the first play from scrimmage in what became a 21-18 defeat. He missed a handful of snaps before returning, wearing a tinted visor for most of the game.

