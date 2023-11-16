Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith, 70, tore his rotator cuff during ugly sideline collision

Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith is still taking one for the team. Even at 70. Smith says he tore the rotator cuff in his right shoulder off the bone in three places when Steelers safety Damontae Kazee plowed over him on the sideline at the end of a game-clinching interception return against Green Bay. Smith landed hard on his right side when Kazee ran into him after getting a nudge from Packers offensive lineman Zach Tom. Smith says he’ll need surgery at some point but added he’s “good” and won’t miss a Week 11 visit to Cleveland.

