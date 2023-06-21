Steelers sign veteran LB Nick Kwiatkoski to 1-year deal, release WR Anthony Miller

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year deal. Kwiatkoski, a Pittsburgh-area native, is a seven-year NFL veteran. He spent four seasons with the Chicago Bears before moving on to the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons. Kwiatkoski has appeared in 89 games, with 53 starts, most of them with the Bears. His best season came in 2020 with the Raiders, when he collected a career-best 81 tackles with a sack and an interception in 12 games. Kwiatkoski was used primarily on special teams last season in Atlanta.

