Steelers sign tight end Pat Freiermuth to new deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of question marks as they begin 2024. The long-term status of tight end Pat Freiermuth is not one of them. The team has signed Freiermuth to a five-year contract that runs through the 2028 season. The move gives the Steelers stability at a position that had seen plenty of turnover until they drafted Freiermuth three years ago. Freiermuth has 155 receptions for 1,537 yards and 11 touchdowns in 44 career games heading into Pittsburgh’s season opener in Atlanta.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.