Steelers sign special teams ace Killebrew to 2-year deal, WR Van Jefferson to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed special teams ace Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract. The team also came to terms with wide receiver Van Jefferson on a one-year deal. Killebrew, a safety, earned All-Pro honors for the first time as a special teams selection in 2023. He collected 13 tackles in kick coverage and blocked a punt that turned into a momentum-shifting safety in a victory over Baltimore on Oct. 8. Jefferson joins Pittsburgh after splitting time between Atlanta and the Los Angeles Rams last season. The 27-year-old Jefferson has 113 career receptions for 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns in 61 career games, most of them with the Rams.

