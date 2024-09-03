Steelers sign longtime defensive tackle Cam Heyward to new 3-year deal that runs through 2026

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Heyward will get a chance to finish his career where it started. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle has signed a three-year contract that runs through the 2026 season. Financial details were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Heyward was about to enter the final season of the four-year deal he signed in 2020. He has talked about playing beyond this year, stressing he hoped he would get a chance to do it in Pittsburgh. The six-time Pro Bowler has 80 1/2 sacks. That’s a franchise record for interior defensive linemen.

