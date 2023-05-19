Steelers sign backup QB Mitch Trubisky to new 3-year deal, fortifying position behind Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a three-year contract. Trubisky was about to enter the second season of a two-year deal he signed with Pittsburgh last spring. The agreement gives the Steelers some salary cap relief and some stability behind starter Kenny Pickett as they head into the 2023 season. Trubisky began 2022 as the starter in Pittsburgh before being replaced by Pickett at halftime of what became a loss to the New York Jets in Week 4.

