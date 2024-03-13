Steelers sending WR Diontae Johnson to Carolina for DB Donte Jackson, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are giving quarterback Bryce Young the No. 1 wide receiver he’s been lacking. The Panthers have agreed to acquire Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Donte Jackson. The deal includes a swap of later-round picks in this year’s draft, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it has not been made official. Johnson had 391 receptions for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns in five seasons with the Steelers. Jackson gives Pittsburgh a veteran opposite Joey Porter Jr., who thrived as a rookie last season.

