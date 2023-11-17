Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without starting safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal when they visit AFC North rival Cleveland. Fitzpatrick will miss a third straight game with a hamstring injury suffered in a loss to Jacksonville on Oct. 29. Neal will sit due to a rib injury sustained at the end of a fourth-quarter interception against the Packers. Damontae Kazee will make a third consecutive start in place of Fitzpatrick. Trenton Thompson, who joined the Steelers during training camp and was elevated off the practice squad last week, will make his first NFL start with Neal out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.