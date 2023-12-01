Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick says he’ll return from injury, play Sunday vs. Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsubrgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick says he will play this weekend against Arizona after being sidelined for more than a month. Sunday’s game against the visiting Cardinals would be his first action since suffering a hamstring injury against Jacksonville on Oct. 29. Fitzpatrick says the the lengthy recovery process can be “annoying.” But he added that he had to be patient in building back to full speed. Fitzpatrick has participated fully in practice all week.

