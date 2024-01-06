Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is inactive against the Ravens with playoff hopes on the line

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, left, and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, right, walk off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 34-11. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

BALTIMORE (AP) — Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss a third straight game for Pittsburgh as the Steelers try to boost their playoff chances in their regular-season finale at Baltimore. Fitzpatrick is inactive for Saturday’s game. He’d been listed as questionable with a knee injury. The Ravens have already clinched the top seed in the AFC. They are resting quarterback Lamar Jackson, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is nursing a calf issue. Also inactive for Baltimore are receiver Zay Flowers and safety Kyle Hamilton. The Steelers can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by either Buffalo or Jacksonville.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.