Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is inactive against the Ravens with playoff hopes on the line

BALTIMORE (AP) — Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss a third straight game for Pittsburgh as the Steelers try to boost their playoff chances in their regular-season finale at Baltimore. Fitzpatrick is inactive for Saturday’s game. He’d been listed as questionable with a knee injury. The Ravens have already clinched the top seed in the AFC. They are resting quarterback Lamar Jackson, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is nursing a calf issue. Also inactive for Baltimore are receiver Zay Flowers and safety Kyle Hamilton. The Steelers can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by either Buffalo or Jacksonville.

