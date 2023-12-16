Steelers safety Damontae Kazee ejected for hit that leaves Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. concussed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was ejected midway through the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Indianapolis for a hard hit on Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The Colts later said Pittman suffered a concussion and would not return. Kazee was flagged for unnecessary roughness after he launched his shoulder into Pittman, who was trying to make a diving catch. Pittman’s teammates immediately surrounded him and some players on both teams took knees as trainers tended to him. He walked off the field after spending a few minutes on the ground.

