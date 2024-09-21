Steelers rookie tackle Troy Fautanu is out against the Chargers with a knee injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu’s knee injury will keep him out of the lineup when the Steelers host the Los Angeles Chargers. The 20th overall pick in the draft practiced most of the week before injuring the knee less than 48 hours before kickoff. He was initially listed as questionable on the injury report before being downgraded to out. Fautanu was scheduled to make his second career start when the Steelers (2-0) host the Chargers (2-0). Broderick Jones will move back into the starting lineup in place of Fautanu.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.