Steelers rookie Joey Porter Jr.’s journey from ‘average’ ball boy to the NFL comes full circle

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is back to where he once belonged. Porter has returned to St. Vincent College for the team’s training camp for the first time since he was a ball boy for the club while his father Joey Porter Sr. served as an assistant coach in the mid-2010s. The Steelers drafted the 6-foot-2 Porter with the first pick of the second round, believing his size will help them slow down some of the offenses they’re trying to chase in the AFC.

