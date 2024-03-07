Steelers release veteran safety Keanu Neal after failing a physical

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released safety Keanu Neal after he failed a physical with the team. Neal played in nine games for the Steelers in 2023, eight of them starts. He suffered a rib injury in a win over Green Bay on Nov. 12 when he was hit at the end of a 32-yard interception return in the fourth quarter. The team placed Neal on injured reserve on Nov. 18. The 28-year-old Neal signed a two-year, $4.25 million deal with the Steelers last March. He had 50 tackles, a fumble recovery, and an interception with Pittsburgh.

