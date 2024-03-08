Steelers release CB Patrick Peterson, WR Allen Robinson II in cost-cutting moves

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson and wide receiver Allen Robinson II in cost-cutting moves ahead of the start of free agency next week. Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, signed a two-year deal with the Steelers last March. He was due a roster bonus of almost $3 million next week. The 33-year-old Peterson had two interceptions last season. Robinson had 34 receptions for a career-low 280 yards without a touchdown. Cutting him saves the Steelers $10 million under the salary cap.

