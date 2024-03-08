Steelers release CB Patrick Peterson, WR Allen Robinson II in cost-cutting moves

By The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. The Steelers cut Peterson on Friday, March 8, in a cost-cutting move ahead of the start of free agency next week. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson and wide receiver Allen Robinson II in cost-cutting moves ahead of the start of free agency next week. Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, signed a two-year deal with the Steelers last March. He was due a roster bonus of almost $3 million next week. The 33-year-old Peterson had two interceptions last season. Robinson had 34 receptions for a career-low 280 yards without a touchdown. Cutting him saves the Steelers $10 million under the salary cap.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.