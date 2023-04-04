Steelers re-sign safety Kazee, tight end Gentry

By The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. Kazee signed a two-year deal to remain in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Karnik]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A couple of familiar faces are staying in Pittsburgh. The Steelers re-signed veteran safety Damontae Kazee to a two-year deal and brought back tight end Zach Gentry on a one-year contract. Kazee played well for the Steelers in 2022 after missing the first half of the season because of a wrist injury. Kazee finished with 20 tackles and picked off two passes in nine games with Pittsburgh. Gentry has been used primarily as a blocker since being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, though his role in the offense has grown in recent seasons.

