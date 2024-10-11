Steelers QB Russell Wilson will ‘probably’ be active and back up Justin Fields against the Raiders

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says quarterback Russell Wilson will “probably” be active for the first time this season when Pittsburgh visits Las Vegas. Wilson practiced fully all week and is nearing a return from a calf injury that’s forced him to sit out Pittsburgh’s first five games. Tomlin said Wilson had a good week and the next step in the process is knocking off the rust from Wilson’s extended down time. Justin Fields will make a sixth straight start for the Steelers (3-2), though Wilson could be the backup after spending the first five games as the emergency quarterback behind Fields and Kyle Allen.

