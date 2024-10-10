Steelers QB Russell Wilson says he’s ready to get back to work as balky calf injury improves

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson believes he’s ready to get back to work. What exactly that work might look like, not even he knows. Though the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback took some reps with the Pittsburgh Steelers starting offense this week for the first time since aggravating a calf injury in early September, it appears Justin Fields will get the nod once again when the Steelers (3-2) visit Las Vegas (2-3). Wilson has served as the emergency quarterback for the first five games. He has regained some of his mobility and says he’s eager to do whatever the team needs against the Raiders.

