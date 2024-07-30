Steelers QB Russell Wilson returns to practice at training camp

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Russell Wilson took part in his first live team rep as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback during training camp on Tuesday. “It’s good to be back out here again with the guys, putting the helmet on,” said Wilson, who did not take part in any full-squad drills over the first four days of camp because of a calf injury. That injury compelled coach Mike Tomlin to sit Wilson when practices started, and that persisted all throughout the four-day acclimation period to start camp before a day off Monday leading into Tuesday’s first full-contact practice of camp.

