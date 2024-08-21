Steelers QB Russell Wilson plans to play in preseason finale against Detroit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson wants another shot to get the Pittsburgh Steelers offense heading in the right direction before the regular season starts. The veteran quarterback says he anticipates playing in Pittsburgh’s preseason finale against Detroit. Wilson played five mostly listless series in a loss to Buffalo last week after dealing with a calf injury that limited his participation in training camp. Coach Mike Tomlin indicated he will wait until closer to game time to make a decision, though Wilson says he’s eager to generate some positive momentum with the regular season approaching.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.