Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he’s playing ‘for sure’ against Titans despite rib injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett expects to play when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Pickett sat out the second half of a loss to Jacksonville with a rib injury. Pickett says he “for sure” plans to face the Titans. The biggest issue for Pickett will be pain management when his body makes a twisting motion while throwing. Pickett said the best remedy for the injury is rest but that isn’t an option with the team playing on a short week. The Steelers are 4-3 as November begins. The Titans are 3-4.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.