Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out against the Cards because of ankle injury. Mitch Trubisky takes over

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett injured his left ankle in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against Arizona and did not return. Pickett came up limping after getting tackled by Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter following a short gain near the Arizona goal line. Pickett attempted to walk back to the huddle before taking a knee. He was examined in the blue tent on the sideline before going back to the locker room for further testing. Pickett was 7 of 10 for 70 yards at the time of the injury. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

