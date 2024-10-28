Steelers QB Justin Fields relegated to emergency status vs. Giants after tweaking hamstring

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Justin Fields will serve as the third quarterback for the Steelers when they host the New York Giants. Fields tweaked his hamstring during practice and will be the emergency quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen. Pittsburgh running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) is inactive for a third consecutive game while center Zach Frazier (ankle) will miss his second straight start. Cornerback C.J. Henderson is also inactive for the Steelers.

