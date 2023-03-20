Steelers promote Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach and hired Baltimore Ravens assistant Jason Brooks as a defensive quality control coach. The moves are the latest in a series of changes to the defensive coaching staff during the offseason. Brian Flores, a senior defensive assistant in 2022, left to become the defensive coordinator in Minnesota in February. Aaron Curry was hired as the inside linebackers coach also in February, replacing Jerry Olsavsky. Martin has spent eight years in the Steelers organization, including the past four as assistant outside linebackers coach.

