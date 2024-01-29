Steelers president Art Rooney II believes in Mike Tomlin, but adds ‘it’s time to get some wins’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II is getting tired of having his club watch the Super Bowl on TV. With the franchise riding a seven-year drought since its most recent postseason victory, Rooney is getting antsy. Rooney says the team is growing “impatient” with the playoff failures in recent years and there is a sense of urgency for the team to take the next step. Pittsburgh finished 10-7 in 2023 before falling to Buffalo in the opening round of the postseason. Rooney says he still believes in longtime coach Mike Tomlin, but added the club needs better quarterback play from Kenny Pickett in 2024.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.