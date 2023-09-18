Steelers place WR Diontae Johnson, RB Anthony McFarland on IR ahead of meeting with Browns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to bounce back from a rough Week 1 loss without wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The Steelers have placed Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland on injured reserve. Johnson tweaked his right hamstring while being tackled at the end of a 26-yard gain in the third quarter of a 30-7 loss to San Francisco in the season opener. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin had already ruled Johnson out for the team’s Week 2 visit from Cleveland. The move to injured reserve means Johnson will miss at least four games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.