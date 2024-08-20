Steelers place veteran center Nate Herbig on IR, clearing the way for rookie Zach Frazier to start

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed veteran center Nate Herbig on injured reserve. The move clears the way for rookie second-round pick Zach Frazier to start when Pittsburgh opens the season at Atlanta on Sept. 8. Herbig injured his shoulder during the final day of training camp at Saint Vincent College and didn’t play during a 9-3 loss to Buffalo on Saturday. Frazier, a second-round pick out of West Virginia, got the nod in Herbig’s place and was one of the bright spots during an otherwise shaky performance by the offensive line.

