Steelers place rookie tackle Troy Fautanu on injured reserve with a knee injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 20th overall pick in the draft practiced most of the week before injuring the knee less than 48 hours before the Steelers faced the Los Angeles Chargers in a meeting of 2-0 teams. He was initially listed as questionable on the injury report before being downgraded to out. Fautanu will miss at least four games. Broderick Jones will move back into the starting lineup in place of Fautanu.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.