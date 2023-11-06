Steelers place linebacker Cole Holcomb on injured reserve, active Anthony McFarland Jr.

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) is cared for by the team's medical staff after he was injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cole Holcomb’s season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the veteran inside linebacker on injured reserve with a knee injury. Holcomb injured the knee in the first half of a 20-16 win over Tennessee when he collided with teammate Keanu Neal. Reserve linebacker Mark Robinson will likely take on a larger role with Holcomb out. Holcomb’s roster spot was filled by running back/kicker returner Anthony McFarland Jr. after the Steelers activated him off injured reserve. McFarland hasn’t played since sustaining a knee injury in a Week 1 loss to San Francisco.

