Steelers place linebacker Cole Holcomb on injured reserve, active Anthony McFarland Jr.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cole Holcomb’s season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the veteran inside linebacker on injured reserve with a knee injury. Holcomb injured the knee in the first half of a 20-16 win over Tennessee when he collided with teammate Keanu Neal. Reserve linebacker Mark Robinson will likely take on a larger role with Holcomb out. Holcomb’s roster spot was filled by running back/kicker returner Anthony McFarland Jr. after the Steelers activated him off injured reserve. McFarland hasn’t played since sustaining a knee injury in a Week 1 loss to San Francisco.

