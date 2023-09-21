Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is getting booed. Time to silence fans may be running out

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada knows his unit needs to improve quickly. The Steelers are off to a 1-1 start almost in spite of an offense that ranks next-to-last in the league through two games. Fans chanted for Canada’s firing late in a win over Cleveland in Week 2. Canada says he’s aware of the chants and doesn’t blame fans for being frustrated. Canada believes in the work the offense is putting in and is optimistic the Steelers will take a step forward when they travel to Las Vegas in Week 3.

