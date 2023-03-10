Steelers need help on defense as free agency begins

The Pittsburgh Steelers need help along all three levels of the defense as free agency begins. Veteran defensive linemen Larry Ogunjobi, Tyson Alualu and Chris Wormley are all hitting free agency. Inside linebackers Devin Bush and Rob Spillane will also hit the open market when the new league year begins. There could be change at safety too, with Terrell Edmunds and Damontae Kazee also free agents. The Steelers will need to rework several big-ticket contracts to free up enough money to make a splash.

