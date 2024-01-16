Steelers make another early exit in the playoffs with an opening-round loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a frustratingly familiar position. Unable to overcome early mistakes and the absence of star pass rusher T.J. Watt in a 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the Steelers have gone seven years since last winning a playoff game. The franchise played in its NFL-leading 63rd playoff game since 1970 and is accustomed to contending for Super Bowl championships. But the Steelers finished one-and-done for a fourth consecutive postseason appearance. Not even Mother Nature’s role in pushing back the game’s start a day after a lake-effect storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow on the Buffalo region could prevent another early exit.

