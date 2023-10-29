Steelers lose QB Kenny Pickett to rib injury late in first half vs. Jaguars, replaced by Trubisky

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been ruled out for the second half against Jacksonville because of a rib injury. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was hit by Jacksonville defensive end Adam Gotsis near midfield with the Steelers driving late in the second quarter. Pickett grabbed his chest as he made his way off the field. Trubisky played the final offensive snap of the first half for the Steelers. Pickett came out to warm up at the start of the second half before being ruled out for the rest of the game.

